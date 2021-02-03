Teachers getting deadlines for contract negotiations

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The School Board Association says the negotiation process between teachers and school boards needs more structure.

Teachers convened at the Capitol to speak against a bill that gives them less time to negotiate their contracts.

School budgets have deadlines, but negotiations between teachers and schools don’t. Schools boards say this hurts their ability to organize their funds and bring in new teachers.

But teachers argue that these deadlines only give schools more leverage.

As the end of the school years draws near, teachers and students try to through the rest of the curriculum.

But the tighter deadlines for expiring teacher contracts would force teachers to sacrifice effort in the classroom for effort at the negotiating table.

“One particular stakeholder group would be silenced. And unfortunately for learners in North Dakota, that group would be educators. The group that has the greatest insight as to how to provide effective and also quality instruction,” said history teacher Landon Schmeichel.

The bill sets a June 1 deadline to finish negotiations between a school board and the teacher’s union, but also sets the beginning of negotiations in the spring.

Meaning teachers would need to use school months to negotiate, rather than after classes are out.

Teachers say the new deadlines would be unrealistic, unlikely, and harmful to the educator’s ability to focus on the classroom during negotiations.

But, school boards say it’s to streamline the process and make an even playing field.

“It’s common to see amicable discussions turn contentious, which benefits neither side. And, I will say often has long-standing repercussions in the relationship between the board and its staff,” said Amy DeKok of the ND School Board Association.

Even though there would be a June 1 deadline, extensions can be made as long as both sides are acting in good faith.

The school board says, thus far, teacher unions have been slowing down negotiations as leverage, and the school boards are just trying to even the playing field. The teachers say the low number of hold outs compared to the number of schools districts shows that’s not the case.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.