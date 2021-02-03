Advertisement

Supreme Court asked to order new civil trial in fatal crash

gavel
gavel(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A driver who caused a crash that killed two young women and injured a third while intoxicated in 2015 is asking the state Supreme Court for a new civil trial.

The attorney for the driver, Jordan Morsette, says evidence that showed he was drunk at the time of the crash should not have been allowed as part of the trial.

The justices have not immediately ruled in the case.

A jury in 2019 awarded $1 billion to the families of the two woman who were killed, 21-year-old Taylor Goven and 22-year-old Abby Renschler, and to the woman who suffered a traumatic brain injury, 21-year-old Shayna Monson. The district court later reduced the damage award to about $690 million.

The crash happened on Expressway in Bismarck.

