Stay-at-home mom finds passion sharing cooking videos live on Facebook

One North Dakota mom is a pro at feeding teams of hungry tykes and she just might have the recipe for a winning meal plan.

Rylie Pederson is most comfortable here: in the kitchen and live on Facebook. Three times a week, you’ll find her cooking on her Facebook page, Mom Fueling Hungry Boys.

“Tuesdays I try to do appetizers or side dishes; Thursdays I do main meals and Sundays or breakfast or dessert,” explained Pederson.

She’s been doing live videos since October of 2019. When her two young boys started preschool, Pederson suddenly had some extra time on her hands.

“I just really wished there was something that I could do that made me feel less like a mom and more like a human being,” she recalled. “I built a page on Facebook having no idea what I was doing or how to do it, but it just started from there. I started doing videos and telling people kind of what it was about and what my goal was.”

Her first few videos had about five viewers, most of them, her relatives. But now, she’s got nearly 5,000 followers. Her videos get thousands of views. The secret, Pederson says, is keeping it real.

“My kids were always running around, and they really liked that they liked that it was normal I have my two dogs under my feet all the time looking for scraps,” Pederson said.

Pederson never misses a show, no matter where she is. This episode: live from her mom’s Arizona kitchen.

“Location never stops me from cooking,” Pederson said with a laugh.

Pederson has big dreams for this Facebook page, but for now, she’s content to keep cooking here, with her boys by her side.

Pederson often gives away kitchen tools to her viewers. She says it’s a fun way to show her appreciation.

You can follow her on Facebook at Mom Fueling Hungry Boys. Her recipes are all available on her website, mfhungryboys.com.

