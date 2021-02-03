North Dakota reports 13,000 available jobs statewide

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The state Labor Department’s monthly job openings report says that roughly 13,000 jobs are available across the state.

This is a 2.7% increase from the previous month, but a 16.7% decrease from the previous year.

The state’s Labor Department also released its projection for the state through the rest of the decade, which covers more than 700 different jobs.

The projection through 2029 predicts that all job markets will continue to grow, with the exception of administrative work and farming, fishing and forestry.

