Advertisement

More Jeopardy! guest hosts announced

Anderson Cooper will be one of the guest hosts for Jeopardy! this season.
Anderson Cooper will be one of the guest hosts for Jeopardy! this season.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 1:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Jeopardy! is reeling in some big names to step into the late Alex Trebek’s shoes.

On Tuesday, the game show announced a series of guest hosts.

Jeopardy! contestant Ken Jennings - known as the quiz show’s greatest of all time - is currently serving as host.

But he will be followed by the likes of journalists Anderson Cooper and Katie Couric, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, entertainer Dr. Oz, NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers and actress Mayim Bialik.

In all, 10 guest hosts have already been selected for the season, although more will be announced later.

They will each earn money for a charity of their choice during their run, which will amount to how much their contestants rack up.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Most Read

Gas Pump
Gas Tax increase gaining speed
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Tuesday: 3.4% rate; 139 positive; 0 deaths; +1,906 vaccinated
Gov. Doug Burgum
Burgum executive order on Biden impact
Mark Scneider, cancer patient testifies in support of HB 1415
Assisted suicide bill could offer life-ending medication in North Dakota
Alcoholic drink
Bill to strip alcohol sales from state of emergency passes House

Latest News

This Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 booking photo provided by the Muskogee County, Okla., Sheriff's...
Oklahoma man charged in shooting deaths of 5 kids, brother
US $100 bills
Experts say COVID relief money is a band aid, not a full solution
FILE - A U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter flies over the Gaiziunai Training Area during...
3 Idaho National Guard members killed in helicopter crash
Twelve North Dakota communities will be receiving upgrades
12 North Dakota communities will be receiving upgrades
Title IV-E Prevention Services allows states to access funding for programs that have been...
Human Services launches new Title IV-E Prevention Services Portal to help kids stay out of foster care