Minot to host ACHA Div. 1 women’s hockey tournament

MSU Women's Hockey
MSU Women's Hockey(KFYR)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. – Minot State University will host the ACHA 2021 Women’s Division 1 National Championships in April, the association announced Wednesday.

The tournament is slated for April 15-20 at Maysa Arena.

The American Collegiate Hockey Association indicated that they are still ironing out the format of the tournament, how many teams will be participating, and a COVID-19 mitigation plan.

Stephanie Schoenrock with Visit Minot said they are working with MSU, the Minot Park District, Maysa Arena staff, and the local hospitality industry to accommodate the event and showcase the city.

More details are expected in the coming weeks.

The Minot State women’s team was ranked No. 4 in the first ACHA Div. 1 rankings released Tuesday.

