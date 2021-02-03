Minot Mayor addresses COVID impact, progress of major projects in State of the City

MINOT, N.D. – Minot Mayor Shaun Sipma gave the 2021 State of the City address virtually Tuesday night.

He addressed a range of topics, from the pandemic’s impact on local businesses and events like Norsk Høstfest, to the progress on major projects last year, and those coming this year.

Sipma discussed the progress of projects funded by National Disaster Resilience money including Blue on Broadway, a mixed-use building with three floors of low to moderate income housing as well as the new city hall, planned for the old Wells Fargo building.

He said the northwest area water supply project came closer to completion last year, with work to begin this year on a water treatment plant in Max.

Sipma also discussed plans to expand Minot’s Water Treatment Plant. He also addressed the progress made on the major flood protection project for the region.

“The Maple Diversion, in late 2020 this phase became eligible for federal funding although much work remains to secure the funding for the approximately $90 million project, that will help protect many residents in the river valley,” said Sipma.

Sipma also awarded the 2021 Citizen of the Year award to Vickie Phippins for her volunteer work in the Minot community.

