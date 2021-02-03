Advertisement

Minot Mayor addresses COVID impact, progress of major projects in State of the City

Minot State of the City
Minot State of the City(KFYR-TV)
By Sasha Strong
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 9:08 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – Minot Mayor Shaun Sipma gave the 2021 State of the City address virtually Tuesday night.

He addressed a range of topics, from the pandemic’s impact on local businesses and events like Norsk Høstfest, to the progress on major projects last year, and those coming this year.

Sipma discussed the progress of projects funded by National Disaster Resilience money including Blue on Broadway, a mixed-use building with three floors of low to moderate income housing as well as the new city hall, planned for the old Wells Fargo building.

He said the northwest area water supply project came closer to completion last year, with work to begin this year on a water treatment plant in Max.

Sipma also discussed plans to expand Minot’s Water Treatment Plant. He also addressed the progress made on the major flood protection project for the region.

“The Maple Diversion, in late 2020 this phase became eligible for federal funding although much work remains to secure the funding for the approximately $90 million project, that will help protect many residents in the river valley,” said Sipma.

Sipma also awarded the 2021 Citizen of the Year award to Vickie Phippins for her volunteer work in the Minot community.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Monday: 5.5% rate; 45 positive; 3 deaths; +2 vaccinated
Gas Pump
Gas Tax increase gaining speed
Thomas Allen Townson
Silver Alert issued for Devils Lake man
FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2011 file photo, Dustin Diamond attends the SYFY premiere of "Mega...
‘Saved by the Bell’ star Dustin Diamond dies of cancer at 44
Wife performs CPR and saves NDHP Troopers life

Latest News

Mandan City Commission approves city employee pay raise
Gov. Doug Burgum
Burgum executive order on Biden impact
Lawmakers propose using legacy funds to pay property taxes
Bismarck Parks and Rec
Bismarck Parks and Rec hosts annual Flurry Fest