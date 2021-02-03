Advertisement

Mandan City Commission approves city employee pay raise

(KFYR-TV)
By Julie Martin
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 8:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan city employees will soon get pay raises, as city commissioners voted Wednesday to match 100% of market value compared to surrounding cities.

Those cities included Bismarck, Dickinson, Fargo, Grand Forks, Minot and others from South Dakota and Minnesota.

The Mandan City Commission tabled the decision on a city-wide pay raise last month.

On Tuesday, commissioners voted unanimously for the city-wide pay raise.

“I don’t agree with it 100%, but I do support it and I support the employees and I think we should have it go forward,” said Mayor Tim Helbling.

One of the most impacted departments includes police. Officers annual salaries will increase to approximately $56,000.

“It should help with the retention, and the recruiting side it should help huge,” said Police Chief Jason Ziegler.

Another department that struggles with retention is the fire department. Firefighters annual salary will also be approximately $56,000.

“I know a lot of them wouldn’t have left if it weren’t for the pay. They had to get second and third jobs to maintain their homes,” said Fire Chief Steve Nardello.

The implementation of the salary increase costs $818,221.

“This will not impact the mill levy, it will not impact utility rates to pay for the salary study implementation,” said Greg Welch, City of Mandan finance director.

The salary increase will go into effect on March 1, 2021.

City employees will also qualify for a 4% equity increase through their years of service.

