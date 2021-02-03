Advertisement

Mac Schneider could be considered for U.S. Attorney of North Dakota

Mac Schneider
Mac Schneider(KFYR-TV)
By Morgan Benth
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 2:10 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Three former Democratic Senators, Sen. Kent Conrad, Sen. Byron Dorgan, and Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, wrote a letter to President Joe Biden urging him to appoint Mac Schneider as United States Attorney for the District of North Dakota.

Schneider is an attorney out of Fargo, North Dakota and was a state Senator for seven years where he also served as minority leader until 2016.

In 2018, he ran for the U.S. House of Representatives seat against Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D. The Senators in the letter say the race “was respectable and well-run in a deeply politically divided state.”

But prior to Biden’s Inauguration Day, Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., and Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., said they’re pushing for the state’s current U.S. Attorney Drew Wrigley to stay in his position.

Wrigley served for eight years before becoming the state’s lieutenant governor in 2010 to 2016. He reassumed the position of North Dakota’s U.S. Attorney in 2019.

The former Senators wrote in the letter that Mac Schneider “would serve in the role with honor and distinction.”

