Icy power lines cause outages in south central North Dakota

LINTON, N.D. – A handful of communities in south central and southeast North Dakota are experiencing power outages Tuesday due to rime ice buildup on power lines, according to KEM Cooperative, Inc.

The electric coop posted on Facebook Tuesday that the state is not experiencing enough sun and warmer temperatures to melt the rime ice buildup off the lines.

A voicemail by the coop indicated that the outages were impacting Hazleton, Linton, Napoleon, Wishek, Zeeland, Ashley, and Lehr.

The coop said Mor-Gran-Sou line crews are headed back Tuesday night to continue working on repairing the outages. Crews will work until roughly 10 p.m., and resume work Wednesday at 6 a.m.

The coop’s Facebook page indicates it provides power to just over 2,100 customers in its area.

Those who are impacted are advised to stay away from downed lines and call in outages.

You can call KEM at 701-254-4666.

