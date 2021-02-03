Human Services launches new Title IV-E Prevention Services Portal to help kids stay out of foster care

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For many kids in the foster care system, help comes too late. That’s what Human Services is trying to remedy through a new program that allows it to step in sooner so children can stay with their families and never have to enter the system.

Title IV-E Prevention Services allows states to access funding for programs that have been approved to help children stay out of foster care.

As of now, the North Dakota Department of Human Services can accept applications for the Healthy Families program, which is the first and only approved provider of new Title IV-E prevention services.

Healthy Families is a voluntary home visiting program that supports families with newborns. To make the process of getting help easier, the department has launched a new web-based portal, which allows parents and caregivers to apply on behalf of children to find out if they’re eligible.

“This is the first step in building the foundation of evidence-based prevention services across the state,” said Tracy Miller, Department of Human Services Children and Family Services Division family preservation and prevention services administrator.

Healthy Families is available in 11 counties.

Because it’s currently the only provider, the department is looking for more service providers who can offer prevention services.

