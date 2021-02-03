Experts say COVID relief money is a band aid, not a full solution

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - COVID relief. Those are words many of us have been waiting to hear since receiving our last stimulus check. Democrats just made a move that brings that one step closer-- even if that means doing it without Republican support.

Republicans propose spending $618 billion and Democrats want to spend $1.9 trillion.

Democrats are pushing ahead without Republican support, which could mean more money in your wallet more quickly. But, financial planners say, whether it’s billions or trillions, that money is only a short-term band aid.

“It’s almost like a drug. Initially it feels really good. You get that shot of cash influx into the system. Everybody gets that high from it. But when that cash wears off, now you have the hangover effect. And, that could be bad for the economy down the road. So, it’s really got to be a balancing act between what we need now without destroying the economy,” said Securian Financial Services Advisor David Wald.

Wald says regardless of which bill passes, the money doled out will need to be paid back. Wald says future generations will likely be taxed to recover the government’s stimulus spending.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.