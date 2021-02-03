Advertisement

Experts say COVID relief money is a band aid, not a full solution

US $100 bills
US $100 bills(Associated Press | AP Images)
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 2:28 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - COVID relief. Those are words many of us have been waiting to hear since receiving our last stimulus check. Democrats just made a move that brings that one step closer-- even if that means doing it without Republican support.

Republicans propose spending $618 billion and Democrats want to spend $1.9 trillion.

Democrats are pushing ahead without Republican support, which could mean more money in your wallet more quickly. But, financial planners say, whether it’s billions or trillions, that money is only a short-term band aid.

“It’s almost like a drug. Initially it feels really good. You get that shot of cash influx into the system. Everybody gets that high from it. But when that cash wears off, now you have the hangover effect. And, that could be bad for the economy down the road. So, it’s really got to be a balancing act between what we need now without destroying the economy,” said Securian Financial Services Advisor David Wald.

Wald says regardless of which bill passes, the money doled out will need to be paid back. Wald says future generations will likely be taxed to recover the government’s stimulus spending.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gas Pump
Gas Tax increase gaining speed
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Tuesday: 3.4% rate; 139 positive; 0 deaths; +1,906 vaccinated
Gov. Doug Burgum
Burgum executive order on Biden impact
Mark Scneider, cancer patient testifies in support of HB 1415
Assisted suicide bill could offer life-ending medication in North Dakota
Alcoholic drink
Bill to strip alcohol sales from state of emergency passes House

Latest News

Twelve North Dakota communities will be receiving upgrades
12 North Dakota communities will be receiving upgrades
Title IV-E Prevention Services allows states to access funding for programs that have been...
Human Services launches new Title IV-E Prevention Services Portal to help kids stay out of foster care
Mac Schneider
Mac Schneider could be considered for U.S. Attorney of North Dakota
ACHA
University of Mary to host 2021 ACHA men’s Division 2 national hockey tournament