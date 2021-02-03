Capital Area Transit implements TransLoc app for real time bus tracking

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Along with new routes, Capital Area Transit also implemented a new App called TransLoc.

Riders will be able to track the location of the CAT buses in real time on their computer or smart phone.

“It’s making public transit more accessible for individuals who aren’t used to reading timetables or trying to figure out, ‘okay, well if they just left Front Avenue, they should be here in six minutes’ that’s kind of a challenge, " said Bis-Man Transit Executive Director Deidre Hughes.

The app is completely free and can be downloaded from the Google Play Store or Apple Store.

Printed maps and rider guides will still be distributed.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.