Burgum executive order on Biden impact

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Gov. Doug Burgum says he has signed an executive order Tuesday directing state Cabinet agencies to determine the impacts of recent executive orders issued by the Biden administration on North Dakota’s energy industry.

He wants them to identify opportunities to challenge federal overreach where necessary.

Burgum says the executive orders threaten American energy security, our nation’s economic growth, and the jobs of tens of thousands of North Dakotans.

The governor says our state is a big energy producer, and has some of the country’s cleanest air and water, then added: “...We know that only innovation, not regulation, will provide a viable path forward for stable, low-cost, clean energy. Even if all American greenhouse gas emissions ceased, emissions from developing nations would continue to increase.”

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.