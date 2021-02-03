Advertisement

Burgum executive order on Biden impact

Gov. Doug Burgum
Gov. Doug Burgum(KFYR)
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 8:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Gov. Doug Burgum says he has signed an executive order Tuesday directing state Cabinet agencies to determine the impacts of recent executive orders issued by the Biden administration on North Dakota’s energy industry.

He wants them to identify opportunities to challenge federal overreach where necessary.

Burgum says the executive orders threaten American energy security, our nation’s economic growth, and the jobs of tens of thousands of North Dakotans.

The governor says our state is a big energy producer, and has some of the country’s cleanest air and water, then added: “...We know that only innovation, not regulation, will provide a viable path forward for stable, low-cost, clean energy. Even if all American greenhouse gas emissions ceased, emissions from developing nations would continue to increase.”

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Monday: 5.5% rate; 45 positive; 3 deaths; +2 vaccinated
Gas Pump
Gas Tax increase gaining speed
Thomas Allen Townson
Silver Alert issued for Devils Lake man
FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2011 file photo, Dustin Diamond attends the SYFY premiere of "Mega...
‘Saved by the Bell’ star Dustin Diamond dies of cancer at 44
Wife performs CPR and saves NDHP Troopers life

Latest News

Minot State of the City
Minot Mayor addresses COVID impact, progress of major projects in State of the City
Mandan City Commission approves city employee pay raise
Lawmakers propose using legacy funds to pay property taxes
Bismarck Parks and Rec
Bismarck Parks and Rec hosts annual Flurry Fest