Bismarck Parks and Rec hosts annual Flurry Fest

Bismarck Parks and Rec(KFYR-TV)
By Erika Craven
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 7:54 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - February is a flurry with activity. The Bismarck Parks and Recreation Department is hosting their annual winter festival -- the Flurry Fest.

The Flurry Fest offers activities for all ages and interests and gives Bismarck community members a good excuse to get up and enjoy the outdoors.

“February is kind of a dry month for people,” BPRD Recreation Supervisor Spencer Aune says, “the holidays are over and there’s nothing really to look forward to in February.”

But the Flurry Fest offers Bismarck community members something to look forward to this month.

Flurry Fest events include adaptive bowling, frozen dance classes, a pool party, winter photo contests and more. All events are free or low-cost and are set up in accord with the current health guidelines.

The Flurry Fest runs through Feb. 28, 2021.

More information can be found online at www.bisparks.org.

