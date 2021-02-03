Advertisement

12 North Dakota communities will be receiving upgrades

Twelve North Dakota communities will be receiving upgrades
Twelve North Dakota communities will be receiving upgrades(KFYR-TV)
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Twelve North Dakota communities will be receiving upgrades, thanks to the Main Street Initiative Vibrancy Grant.

Grant funding goes to nonprofit organizations and local governments to work on projects that will make the city more vibrant.

The North Dakota Department of Commerce selected Bismarck as a recipient of the funding to install lighting to highlight the work in Art Alley. On top of that, the area will be spruced up to make the space more inviting for events and visitors.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gas Pump
Gas Tax increase gaining speed
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Tuesday: 3.4% rate; 139 positive; 0 deaths; +1,906 vaccinated
Gov. Doug Burgum
Burgum executive order on Biden impact
Mark Scneider, cancer patient testifies in support of HB 1415
Assisted suicide bill could offer life-ending medication in North Dakota
Alcoholic drink
Bill to strip alcohol sales from state of emergency passes House

Latest News

US $100 bills
Experts say COVID relief money is a band aid, not a full solution
Title IV-E Prevention Services allows states to access funding for programs that have been...
Human Services launches new Title IV-E Prevention Services Portal to help kids stay out of foster care
Mac Schneider
Mac Schneider could be considered for U.S. Attorney of North Dakota
ACHA
University of Mary to host 2021 ACHA men’s Division 2 national hockey tournament