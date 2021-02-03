12 North Dakota communities will be receiving upgrades

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Twelve North Dakota communities will be receiving upgrades, thanks to the Main Street Initiative Vibrancy Grant.

Grant funding goes to nonprofit organizations and local governments to work on projects that will make the city more vibrant.

The North Dakota Department of Commerce selected Bismarck as a recipient of the funding to install lighting to highlight the work in Art Alley. On top of that, the area will be spruced up to make the space more inviting for events and visitors.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.