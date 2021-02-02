Wreaths Across America to honor ‘Four Chaplains’ this week

MINOT, N.D. – Nearly 78 years ago, four chaplain’s gave up their life vests as the SS Dorchester sank on its way from New York to Greenland.

Wreaths Across America will host an event at Pioneer Village Museum Wednesday to remember them.

The presentations will be up from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The display will be featured in the Samuelson House.

“On the display table it will have names and the pictures of each of the chaplains, and also have there, the two Protestant chaplains will have the Christian Flag. Catholic chaplain will have a Catholic flag, and the Jewish Chaplain will have the Jewish Flag,” said Richard Reuer, Minot Civil Air Patrol WAA Event Coordinator.

They will also present an award to someone in the community who Reuer said goes out of their way to serve veterans.

