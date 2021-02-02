Advertisement

Ward County vaccine update

By John Salling
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 8:40 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – The Minot City Council Monday night heard a report from First District Health Unit on the progress of the county’s vaccinations.

Executive Director Lisa Clute said that around 40% of Ward County residents age 75 and older have been vaccinated.

She went on to say that 9.1% of the county’s population have received their first dose of the vaccine, and 2.3% have received their second.

“We also do want to encourage everybody to continue their mitigation efforts. It’s important that we hold these numbers down while we’re getting that vaccinations and immunities up,” said Clute.

Clute mentioned that Minot’s healthcare organizations will begin a more aggressive vaccination effort next week.

