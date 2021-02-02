SMCHS students celebrate Catholic Schools Week on the ice

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - This week is Catholic schools week, but it looks a little different this year, thanks to COVID.

At St. Mary’s Central High School, they had to get creative to make this Catholic schools week memorable for students. All it took was a sheet of ice.

Lexi Gerving isn’t much of a skater.

“This is only my second time ice skating,” admitted Gerving, a freshman at St. Mary’s Central High School.

But she’s getting the hang of it.

“I love it,” she said.

Gerving and her classmates got to spend time on this newly constructed ice rink, built by a group of seniors.

“I’ve never done anything like that before!” said SMCHS senior Maddy Zander.

“It struck me as something cool, new, something COVID-safe and something kids would enjoy,” said SMCHS chaplain Fr. Jarad Wolf.

It’s all part of the Catholic Schools Week celebration at Bismarck’s St. Mary’s Central High School.

“It’s so important for our culture and for our Catholic identity for our faith life and for our community,” explained Fr. Wolf.

“Our faith is what makes us different. It’s a big part of who we are,” added Zander.

“You can learn math and science, in the end, faith is the thing that’s going to matter in life,” said SMCHS senior Zach Haas.

Faith that for these kids, may just grow a little stronger on the ice rink.

The rink will stay up through the winter. Fr. Wolf says they’ll figure out how to use the rink for other activities. They’ve already planned a skating event for Light of Christ families for this Wednesday.

