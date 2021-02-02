Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for Devils Lake man

Thomas Allen Townson
Thomas Allen Townson(KFYR-TV)
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 7:17 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
DEVILS LAKE, N.D. (KFYR) - A Silver Alert is being issued at the request of the Devils Lake Police Department.

Thomas Allen Townson of Devils Lake, ND is a 76 year old white male. He is 6 feet tall, weighs 205 pounds and has blue eyes, grey hair and balding.

His last known whereabouts were on Monday, February 1, 2021 at 9:00 am at 320 7th Avenue northeast in Devils Lake.

He is believed to be driving a 1998 Brown or Copper Chevrolet extended cab, ND license plate 863AKJ.

Additional information: He was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt, black jacket and jeans. If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Devils Lake Police Department at 701-662-5323.

