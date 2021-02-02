Advertisement

Preservation & Repurposing

Published: Feb. 2, 2021
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The historic rail bridge that connects Bismarck and Mandan is a landmark and a point of pride for many in the community.

Today we get to learn more about it and the efforts to preserve it as its owners BNSF Railway is making plans for a needed new bridge in its place. President of Friends of the Rail Bridge, Mark Zimmerman, is Zooming in with us.

