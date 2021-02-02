Pandemic Impact on Education Pt. 2: middle and high school

MINOT, N.D. – State Superintendent of Public Instruction Kirsten Baesler said that the current state of education during the pandemic is a very serious issue and is being treated with urgency.

In the second part of our three-part series on the education crisis in North Dakota, Your News Leader looks at middle and high school students and their challenges academically and socially.

High schooler Shay Buckman enjoys the independence that comes with distance learning.

“Even though it’s a challenge, I find it honestly a little more fun than actually going to school because of the challenge,” said Shay.

However, when it is safe, Shay would like to be back with her friends in school.

“I do miss my classmates and the socializing and everything I had with them. There were times that during the last year, they would get on my nerves but I miss having that presence and having my peers be there for me,” said Shay.

Lisa Wolf, a teacher at Minot Central Campus, said that she worries about her students who are not in the classroom.

“I worry about them being alone eight hours a day because their parents are at work, whether you are a littler kid or a high school kid, that’s a long time to sit by yourself at home. I worry about their social and emotional health,” said Wolf.

Our Redeemer’s Christian School’s administrator said he has seen first-hand how emotionally and academically the pandemic has hit students.

“Their attendance as remote learners was not terrific and lot of it had to do with them feeling rotten. So, they were home and maybe dealing with a little depression, that definitely played a part,” said Jeff Ringstad, Our Redeemer’s Christian School’s administrator.

Shay’s mom, Stacey, said it’s anything but normal.

“She is 16. A normal 16-year-old girl does not isolate in a home with her parents, they have social activities that they would like to participate in,” she said.

Wolf adds that helping these students through this time is on every teacher’s mind.

“Everybody’s stress level is high; the kids are stressed. The kids are afraid, the kids are concerned. So are we, so are our administrators, so are the parents. But we are all in this together, our goal is to get kids educated,” said Wolf.

North Dakota’s Department of Behavioral Health offers help to parents and students through their website, Parents Lead. The site gives resources for all ages who may need help.

