New Williston school district unveils curriculum plan

WILLISTON, N.D. (KFYR) - School officials unveiled their curriculum plans for the new Williston Basin School District at a public hearing Monday night.

The two districts are combining resources to offer additional courses and electives including agriculture classes, Human Geography, Web Design, Drone Technology, and an EMS introductory class for high school seniors. Most of the standard core curriculum such as math and English will remain the same.

School officials says the proposed curriculum and new course offerings will not only better prepare students for the future but will also help staff unify as one district.

“Even though we’re using different resources, we’re all teaching the same standard and that’s what our curriculum is. Personalized learning to make sure we continue to grow as a district, grow developmentally for students, academically and professionally. But our standards, resources, we are exactly on par,” says Curriculum Director Dr. Victoria Arneson.

A draft of the curriculum plan can be found here.

