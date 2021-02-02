Advertisement

New Mexico man pleads guilty to DAPL charges four-years later

Samuel Russell
Samuel Russell
By Julie Martin
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A New Mexico man pleaded guilty Tuesday and was sentenced for engaging in a riot during the Dakota Access Pipeline protests in 2017.

Twenty-seven-year-old Samuel Russell pleaded guilty to criminal trespass and engaging in a riot.

Russell was sentenced to five days in jail, with credit for five days served.

According to court records, Russell was arrested early Tuesday morning and was being held in the Southwest Multi-County Correctional Center in Dickinson.

Prosecutors say Russell participated in a riot on the Dakota Access Pipeline property and was throwing objects at Morton County deputies.

