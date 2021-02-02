Advertisement

Minot Symphony Orchestra returns to live performance

The Minot Symphony Orchestra will be welcoming a limited live audience back into Ann Nicole Nelson Hall for their annual children’s show this Thursday.(KFYR-TV)
By Faith Hatton
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 9:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. – The Minot Symphony Orchestra will be welcoming a limited live audience back into Ann Nicole Nelson Hall for their annual children’s show this Thursday.

The first show to welcome back audience members, “Simple is Better” will be available to watch both in person and virtually.

Two live performances will be held on Thursday, Feb. 4 at 7:30 p.m., and Saturday, Feb. 6 at 3:00 p.m. A virtual concert will also be made available from Saturday afternoon through Sunday evening. The audience will be limited to 200 people, and masks are required. A recording of the show will also be available for teachers in the area instead of the annual trip to the Minot State campus.

“Of course, this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it will be sent to them in a video link to share with their classroom instead of coming to the hall, which, we’ll be able to have a larger reach and be able to reach more than the 2,000 plus students that usually fill the hall,” said Ellen Fenner, executive director.

The family concert will also feature the winner of the annual high school soloist competition Kevin Vandal.

Fenner said there are still tickets available for both the live and virtual performances.

You can order your tickets online here.

