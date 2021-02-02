Minot rapid COVID-19 testing slows down

MINOT, N.D. – Rapid testing at Fire Station 1 in Minot slowed down in the last few weeks.

Assistant Fire Chief Lonnie Sather said they dropped from about 1,200 tests a week to 600 a week. He credits part of the drop to reduced hours. They haven’t set an end date on the testing.

“The feedback has been very good. They’re appreciative to get quick results and understand where they’re at so they’re not spreading it to other family members or others in the community, or in particular those who are really vulnerable to the virus,” said Sather.

The location is staffed by first responders and city workers on what would be their day off.

