Minot leaders discuss flood protection, CTE center funding with lawmakers

BISMARCK, N.D. – Minot leadership recently weighed in on a bill at the legislative session relating to additional bonding for the Mouse River Flood Protection plan and the Career Technology Education Center Project.

On Monday, Mayor Shaun Sipma testified in favor of House Bill 1431.

The bonding bill would appropriate $74.5 million to go towards Mouse River flood control project activities.

The sweeping bill would also grant $9 million for the CTE project in Minot.

“Minot has been working on a partnership for CTE, here over the last seven months, and this would be funding over and above and addition to the current plans,” said Harold L. Stewart II, Minot City Manager.

Stewart said those funds would be used to potentially expand that program.

