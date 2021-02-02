Gas Tax increase gaining speed

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Gas prices are on the way up. According to GasBuddy, drivers are spending 13 cents more per gallon than they were one month ago.

While it’s still cheaper than our neighboring states, there’s a bill getting a lot of steam that would bring North Dakota’s gas price up more.

As lawmakers discuss the state’s future infrastructure, they’re also looking for ways to fund the repairs.

Most of the talk has been on the trio of bonding bills using the Legacy Fund, but there’s another option being considered: raising the gas tax.

No one likes paying more at the pump, but some say it’s worth it.

“There’s continued maintenance. We continue to live in North Dakota. And with the weather and the traffic we have coming through here with the trucks and the traffic, how else are you gonna pay for it?” Bismarck resident Kristen Melby asked.

But there could be a permanent increase around the corner.

The last time North Dakota raised the gas tax was in 2005, when it was brought up to 23 cents per gallon. With inflation, that value should be 31 cents.

This bill would bring it up to 29 cents per gallon, which would increase funds for road construction.

“It’s not that we haven’t supported our road system, but there’s a reason why the 23 cents was left in place, because we had a lot of one-time funding,” Rep. Vicky Steiner, R-Dickinson, said.

North Dakota already invests billions of dollars, but there’s still billions of dollars in road and bridge repairs.

The hope is to rely less on the state’s General Fund.

“We should have a mechanism to extend the life of those investments, as long as we can. And if we don’t generate enough money to maintain our current road system, it certainly is a good investment to provide proper maintenance,” Rep. Craig Headland, R-Montpelier, said.

The bill was already amended to increase the gas tax from four to six cents, but legislators considered making it a percentage of the cost of gas, but retailers said it was “unworkable.”

There have been recent attempts to raise the state gas tax in the past that failed, including a bill to raise the gas tax by seven cents last session.

As lawmakers in North Dakota discuss raising the rates here, there are talks in Washington, D.C., about raising the federal 18-cent gas tax as well.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.