Class-B Basketball Polls

Basketball hoop
Basketball hoop(Associated Press)
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 7:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There is a new number one ranked Class-B Boys basketball team in this week’s statewide poll conducted by the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association but Four Winds-Minnewaukan is not new to the top spot.

Trinity handed Four Winds-Minnewauken its only loss of the season while the Indians were ranked number one. The Titans are getting five first-place votes and they move into second place. Enderlin drops to 4th after a 50-51 loss to LaMoure-Litchville-Marion.

Central Cass remains the number one ranked team in Class-B Girls basketball but it’s no longer unanimous. Grafton is getting the other one.

8th Class B Boys Basketball Poll

Team                       Record Pts LW

1. Four Winds-Minnewaukan (19) 11-1 234 2

2. Dickinson Trinity (5)       13-1 216 3

3. Grafton                     11-1 172 5

4. Enderlin                    10-2 171 1

5. Langdon-Edmore-Munich       11-1 133 4

6. Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier     12-1 114 8

7. Ellendale                   12-1 103 9

8. Kindred                      9-2  77 10

9. Central Cass                11-2  42 6

10. Bishop Ryan                10-1  22 NR

Others receiving votes: Powers Lake (10-1), Beulah (9-4), Dunseith (8-2), Oakes (9-3), Shiloh Christian (9-5).

------------------

8th Class B Girls Basketball Poll

Team                 Record Pts LW

1. Central Cass (23)     13-0 239 1

2. Kindred               11-3 201 2

3. Grafton (1)           12-2 184 3

4. Kenmare               16-0 170 4

5. Linton-HMB            13-2 141 5-TIE

6. Wilton-Wing           15-0 132 5-TIE

7. Thompson              12-2  86 8

8. Langdon-Edmore-Munich 13-3  49 9

9. Glenburn              14-2  48 7

10. Carrington           12-3  36 10

Others receiving votes: Oakes (12-1), Kidder County (12-2), Trenton (11-2), Hettinger-Scranton (12-3)

