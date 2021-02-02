Class-B Basketball Polls

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There is a new number one ranked Class-B Boys basketball team in this week’s statewide poll conducted by the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association but Four Winds-Minnewaukan is not new to the top spot.

Trinity handed Four Winds-Minnewauken its only loss of the season while the Indians were ranked number one. The Titans are getting five first-place votes and they move into second place. Enderlin drops to 4th after a 50-51 loss to LaMoure-Litchville-Marion.

Central Cass remains the number one ranked team in Class-B Girls basketball but it’s no longer unanimous. Grafton is getting the other one.

8th Class B Boys Basketball Poll

Team Record Pts LW

1. Four Winds-Minnewaukan (19) 11-1 234 2

2. Dickinson Trinity (5) 13-1 216 3

3. Grafton 11-1 172 5

4. Enderlin 10-2 171 1

5. Langdon-Edmore-Munich 11-1 133 4

6. Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier 12-1 114 8

7. Ellendale 12-1 103 9

8. Kindred 9-2 77 10

9. Central Cass 11-2 42 6

10. Bishop Ryan 10-1 22 NR

Others receiving votes: Powers Lake (10-1), Beulah (9-4), Dunseith (8-2), Oakes (9-3), Shiloh Christian (9-5).

------------------

8th Class B Girls Basketball Poll

Team Record Pts LW

1. Central Cass (23) 13-0 239 1

2. Kindred 11-3 201 2

3. Grafton (1) 12-2 184 3

4. Kenmare 16-0 170 4

5. Linton-HMB 13-2 141 5-TIE

6. Wilton-Wing 15-0 132 5-TIE

7. Thompson 12-2 86 8

8. Langdon-Edmore-Munich 13-3 49 9

9. Glenburn 14-2 48 7

10. Carrington 12-3 36 10

Others receiving votes: Oakes (12-1), Kidder County (12-2), Trenton (11-2), Hettinger-Scranton (12-3)

