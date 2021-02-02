Advertisement

Capital Area Transit launches new routes

Capital Area Transit
Capital Area Transit(KFYR-TV)
By Hallie Brown
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Capital Area Transit introduced a new bus route in Bismarck and combined its two routes in Mandan.

The orange route covers the Dakota Center for Independent Living, Heaven Helpers Soup Cafe, South Walmart, and four schools.

Bis-Man transit updated the routes not only to increase ridership, but to also cover more homes and low-income areas like Tatley Place and Edwinton Place.

“If we’re covering those areas and making it more accessible for them to be out and about in the community, we’re doing good. Not only for our company and our business for those individuals but also for the economic growth of our community,” said Bis-Man Transit Executive Director Deidre Hughes.

In 2016, the transit system had about 140,000 riders but by 2019 it was down to 100,000.

There are five routes in Bismarck and one in Mandan.

