Bill to strip alcohol sales from state of emergency passes House

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - We are beginning to see the first at-large votes on bills that go after the governor’s executive powers in states of emergency. This is a topic many lawmakers said they would be looking.

One of the more predominant complaints during the state of emergency has been the affects on bars and restaurants.

A bill passed the House unanimously that says the governor can’t suspend alcohol sales during states of emergency.

Over the past year, the hours of businesses have been affected, not the sales themselves.

Lawmakers said this was just to clean-up a law from Prohibition.

The only sponsor of the bill, Rep. Rick Becker, R-Bismarck, rents buildings to bar owners in downtown Bismarck.

