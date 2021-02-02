Advertisement

Bill to strip alcohol sales from state of emergency passes House

Alcoholic drink
Alcoholic drink(KFYR-TV)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - We are beginning to see the first at-large votes on bills that go after the governor’s executive powers in states of emergency. This is a topic many lawmakers said they would be looking.

One of the more predominant complaints during the state of emergency has been the affects on bars and restaurants.

A bill passed the House unanimously that says the governor can’t suspend alcohol sales during states of emergency.

Over the past year, the hours of businesses have been affected, not the sales themselves.

Lawmakers said this was just to clean-up a law from Prohibition.

The only sponsor of the bill, Rep. Rick Becker, R-Bismarck, rents buildings to bar owners in downtown Bismarck.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Monday: 5.5% rate; 45 positive; 3 deaths; +2 vaccinated
Thomas Allen Townson
Silver Alert issued for Devils Lake man
Gas Pump
Gas Tax increase gaining speed
FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2011 file photo, Dustin Diamond attends the SYFY premiere of "Mega...
‘Saved by the Bell’ star Dustin Diamond dies of cancer at 44
Wife performs CPR and saves NDHP Troopers life

Latest News

SMCHS students celebrate Catholic Schools Week on the ice
SMCHS students celebrate Catholic Schools Week on the ice
Minot leaders discuss flood protection, CTE center funding with lawmakers
2021 Minot State of the City to be held virtually Tuesday night
2021 Minot State of the City to be held virtually Tuesday night
B-52
B-52 pilot shares excitement ahead of Super Bowl flyover
Human trafficking case moves ahead; defense argues not enough evidence
Human trafficking case moves ahead; defense argues not enough evidence