Advertisement

Biden on a record setting pace for signing executive orders

Executive orders
Executive orders(KFYR-TV)
By Cliff Naylor
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - President Joe Biden is on a record setting pace for signing executive orders.

In the first 11 days of his administration, Biden has signed 24 executive orders according to the Federal Register website.

President Donald Trump signed seven in his first 11 days in the Oval Office and President Barrack Obama signed nine.

President Bill Clinton signed none in January of 1994, and only signed one executive order his entire first year as president.

Congressman Armstrong tweeted about the number of executive orders by President Biden Monday, “Governing by a pen and a phone does nothing to unify our country.”

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minot Air Force Base
Minot Air Force Base moves to HPCON B
18-year-old Bismarck woman seriously injured in Barnes County crash
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Sunday: 3.1% daily rate; 2,495 tests, 67 positive, 0 deaths
Northern Pike
North Dakota Northern Pike season
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Monday: 5.5% rate; 45 positive; 3 deaths; +2 vaccinated

Latest News

The Minot Symphony Orchestra will be welcoming a limited live audience back into Ann Nicole...
Minot Symphony Orchestra returns to live performance
Ward County vaccine update
Ward County vaccine update
Minot Aldermen question Mayor's use of power in ending mask mandate
Minot aldermen question mayor’s use of power in ending mask mandate
Minot rapid COVID-19 testing slows down
Minot rapid COVID-19 testing slows down