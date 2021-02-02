Biden on a record setting pace for signing executive orders

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - President Joe Biden is on a record setting pace for signing executive orders.

In the first 11 days of his administration, Biden has signed 24 executive orders according to the Federal Register website.

President Donald Trump signed seven in his first 11 days in the Oval Office and President Barrack Obama signed nine.

President Bill Clinton signed none in January of 1994, and only signed one executive order his entire first year as president.

Congressman Armstrong tweeted about the number of executive orders by President Biden Monday, “Governing by a pen and a phone does nothing to unify our country.”

