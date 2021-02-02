B-52 pilot shares excitement ahead of Super Bowl flyover

MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, N.D. – A B-52 from Minot Air Force Base will be joining the Super Bowl flyover this Sunday.

It’s not often that a crew can fly a mixed mission with a B-52, a B-2, and a B-1B. Add those numbers together and you get 55 for this year’s Super Bowl.

Capt. Colter Huyler said he’s excited to fly with the other planes on this sortie.

“It’s not every day that we get to do this. It’s just a normal training sortie as far as we’re concerned I’m not any better, or any more capable, than anyone else in my unit to be able to be able to execute this. I was just lucky that it was my turn to fly,” said Huyler.

They’ll start from Minot Sunday morning. Huyler said it takes about three hours to get to Florida.

They’ll get the chance to practice their maneuvers before the official flyover.

They’re flying back the same day.

“We do this every day. We fly from Minot, we fly halfway or better across the world, and then all the way back to Minot in the same day. So it’s really not out of the ordinary,” said Huyler.

As for the game itself, Huyler said he’s rooting for the Buccaneers.

“We’re going to be flying home so I’ll have to watch it when I get back to Minot, so no spoilers,” said Huyler.

The B-52 will be the oldest plane in the formation, even older than Huyler.

The Air Force said in the news release that flyovers are counted as training and don’t cost anything extra for taxpayers.

Huyler said his parents and extended family plan to tune in and support him.

