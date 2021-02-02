Advertisement

2021 Minot State of the City to be held virtually Tuesday night

By Sasha Strong
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – The first virtual only Minot State of the City will be streamed Tuesday night on the city’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Mayor Shaun Sipma will give the address at 7 p.m. from the City Hall Chambers where he will discuss the achievements and challenges of the past year.

He will also will announce this year’s Citizen of the Year.

