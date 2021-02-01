Wife performs CPR and saves NDHP Troopers life

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota Highway Patrol troopers are not strangers to saving lives.

However, one day in August a Bismarck trooper was in need of his own help. His guardian angel and wife jumped in and saved his life.

Steve Mayer and his wife Tammy spend most of their nights at the gym working out together.

On Aug. 26, Steve complained of heart pains but neither he nor Tammy thought anything of it.

A few hours later, a dispatcher would be giving Tammy instructions on how to administer CPR, as Steve went into cardiac arrest in his garage.

This is one call Tammy will never forget.

“Everything in the world just stops. It’s a hard feeling, it’s the reality of, holy crap this is happening, what do I need to do, because it is not time yet,” said Tammy.

Tammy performed CPR on her husband for nearly ten minutes until emergency medical personal arrived at their home.

“It’s a voice I can never ever get out of my memory because he help me do what I needed to do so we could be here today,” said Tammy.

That voice, was dispatcher Damon Williams.

Last week he was recognized by Steve and the Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department as a Guardian Angel.

“There we’re so many people involved that took care of me, that gave me another chance at life and that’s not something I ever want to take for granted again,” said Steve.

During an emotional embrace, Tammy was also given a guardian angel award.

“My husband always says you deserve it, you did a good job, you’re a hero,” said Tammy.

“It’s not because you wanted it, it’s because you deserved it,” said Steve.

Now with a new perspective on life, Steve and Tammy have set out for new adventures.

“One of the goals was to hike Angels Landing in Zion, Utah, and run a full marathon. And so we hiked Angels Landing in Utah just a few months ago,” said Steve.

The marathon is still a work in progress, but Steve and Tammy are motivated to do together. Steve said his sudden heart attack prompted many other Highway Patrol Troopers and surrounding deputies to get their hearts checked.

He hopes to inspire others to do the same.

