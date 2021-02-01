Advertisement

Trump names 2 lawyers to impeachment defense team

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump on Sunday named two lawyers to his impeachment defense team, one day after it was revealed that the former president had parted ways with an earlier set of attorneys.

The two lawyers representing him will be David Schoen, an Alabama attorney, and Bruce Castor, a former prosecutor in Pennsylvania.

Trump’s team revealed Saturday that several South Carolina lawyers who were set to represent him at the trial starting next week were no longer participating.

Trump, the first president in American history to be impeached twice, is set to stand trial in the Senate on a charge that he incited his supporters to storm Congress on Jan. 6 as lawmakers met to certify Joe Biden’s electoral victory.

Republicans and Trump aides have made clear that they intend to make a simple argument in the trial: Trump’s trial is unconstitutional because he is no longer in office. Legal scholars say there is no bar to an impeachment trial despite Trump having left the White House.

“The Democrats’ efforts to impeach a president who has already left office is totally unconstitutional and so bad for our country,” Trump adviser Jason Miller has said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minot Air Force Base
Minot Air Force Base moves to HPCON B
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Saturday: 2.5% daily rate; 5,035 tests, 105 positive, 3 deaths
Fargo Police say Santos Mekwam, pictured above, started a fire at a Sanford clinic lobby and...
Man tries to start fire at Fargo clinic, punches employee
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Sunday: 3.1% daily rate; 2,495 tests, 67 positive, 0 deaths
Northern Pike
North Dakota Northern Pike season

Latest News

18-year-old Bismarck woman seriously injured in Barnes County crash
Robbie Eckert
Bismarck Legacy High School student joining forces with ‘Robbie’s Hope’ to cut teen suicide in half by 2028
Image Courtesy: Minot Area Council of the Arts
Minot Area Council of the Arts brings in 2021 with new look
New health survey
New health survey released