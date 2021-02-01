St. Mary’s heading to State Duals for first time in Program History

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With Friday’s win against the Legacy Sabers, Luke Mellmer had led the St. Mary’s wrestling program to their first state dual appearance.

“It was awesome you know it was a big money off our back you know that was one of our goals that we wanted, and we have been talking about it since the beginning of the season.

We talked about as a team what are goals were and that was one of them, so we got that checked off the list so the celebration at the end of the night was definitely something that we wanted,” said Mellmer.

Mellmer said he’s especially happy for the senior leaders on the team.

“Having Barnhardt as our leader his senior year at St. Mary’s, I think that he deserves to have a team behind him to get him and the rest of the seniors. Matt Scheer and James Richter and Logan Weiler and Logan Heen. You know all of those guys have put in all that effort since they have been in middle school so for them to be able to go out their senior year with a state dual team appearance I dont know if they thought that that was ever going to happen,” said Mellmer.

To start the final week of the regular season, Mellmer plans to emphasize finishing the season strong.

" I think that the wrestling team is going to be motivated, upbeat, so I am going to take advantage of that and we are going to work really hard this week and you know we still have a dual against Watford City on Friday and a JV Mix and match with Bismarck High so we still have to prepare for those matches and then its going to be time to get prepared for the state tournament so we will see how the boys react to that.”

The dual between St. Mary’s and Watford City this Friday will be at Bismarck High School.

