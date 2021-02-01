Routine traffic stop uncovers heroin and stolen gun

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Dickinson Police Department arrested four people Saturday night for various drug and firearm charges.

According to police, the vehicle was stopped for a traffic violation when an officer said the occupants stories were inconsistent.

A K-9 unit with the Stark County Sheriffs Office alerted on the car. Officers found heroin, drug paraphernalia, scales, and a stolen handgun. Officer also located blank checks, and a printer which they say is evidence of counterfeiting.

The driver, 53-year-old Roger Domini of Washington, was arrested for conspiracy to deliver heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Thirty-two-year-old Sharlina Aldrich of Idaho, 34-year-old Michael Odem of Washington, and 39-year-old Stepney Morris of Jamestown, N.D. were arrested for possession of heroin with intent to deliver and conspiracy to deliver heroin while in possession of a firearm.

Odem and Aldrich were also charged with facilitation of counterfeiting and possession of a firearm by a felon.

All four suspects are in custody at the Southwest Multi-County Correctional Center.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.