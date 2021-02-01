Advertisement

Routine traffic stop uncovers heroin and stolen gun

Routine traffic stop uncovers heroin and stolen gun
Routine traffic stop uncovers heroin and stolen gun(Dickinson Police Department)
By Julie Martin
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Dickinson Police Department arrested four people Saturday night for various drug and firearm charges.

According to police, the vehicle was stopped for a traffic violation when an officer said the occupants stories were inconsistent.

A K-9 unit with the Stark County Sheriffs Office alerted on the car. Officers found heroin, drug paraphernalia, scales, and a stolen handgun. Officer also located blank checks, and a printer which they say is evidence of counterfeiting.

The driver, 53-year-old Roger Domini of Washington, was arrested for conspiracy to deliver heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Thirty-two-year-old Sharlina Aldrich of Idaho, 34-year-old Michael Odem of Washington, and 39-year-old Stepney Morris of Jamestown, N.D. were arrested for possession of heroin with intent to deliver and conspiracy to deliver heroin while in possession of a firearm.

Odem and Aldrich were also charged with facilitation of counterfeiting and possession of a firearm by a felon.

All four suspects are in custody at the Southwest Multi-County Correctional Center.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minot Air Force Base
Minot Air Force Base moves to HPCON B
18-year-old Bismarck woman seriously injured in Barnes County crash
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Sunday: 3.1% daily rate; 2,495 tests, 67 positive, 0 deaths
Northern Pike
North Dakota Northern Pike season
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Monday: 5.5% rate; 45 positive; 3 deaths; +2 vaccinated

Latest News

Minot State University
MSU students return to class and work
Jacob Ebertowski
Mandan man accused of sexually assaulting woman pleads not guilty
Men sentenced for illegally transporting waterfowl meat into U.S.
Men sentenced for illegally transporting waterfowl meat into U.S.
US $100 bills
Economists, small business owners explain what might happen if minimum wage is increased to $15
Pandemic impact on education
Pandemic impact on education Pt. 1: elementary students