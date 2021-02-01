Rancher surveys damage after devastating fire near Lemmon, SD

LEMMON, S.D. – It’s been more than two weeks since the windy fire burned more than 16,000 acres of land near Lemmon, S.D.

It took fire crews from 26 different agencies about four days before the fire was declared 100% contained.

Two firefighters were injured. Nearly 100 structures were threatened, but only one building was destroyed.

It was an old farmhouse Bill Ottman used as a ranch headquarters.

“This was the front door,” said Ottman, as he pointed at the remains of the building.

Ottman still can’t really believe this is all that’s left of his ranch headquarters. His great grandparents built this house in 1912.

“It’s been added onto a few times,” said Ottoman.

Now, those additions and the original house are ashes. The fire is still smoldering.

“Lost a lot of memories,” Ottman said.

It is those memories—not the stuff inside the house—that gets Ottman a little choked up.

“The house is just a building. It’s those things that have been passed down from generation to generation that we cannot replace. And now that’s all gone,” Ottman said.

But he knows he’s lucky. He didn’t lose any livestock and his other buildings are still standing.

“I could see flames rolling off the hill and I didn’t expect anything to be here when I got here,” he remembered.

Amazingly, no other buildings were lost to the fire.

“No occupied residents in this whole 20 mile stretch of fire were lost,” said Lemmon Fire Department PIO Shane Penfield.

Penfield credits that to the amazing response from the Lemmon Fire Department and volunteers from other communities.

“We had windspeeds clocked at the Lemmon airport at 56 miles an hour that day sustained winds were 30 to 40 miles per hour. So, when we got that call, we knew that we were going to be dealing with an incredible fire with that structure protection was a major priority a major goal,” Penfield explained.

Now, the goal is to rebuild. Donations of hay and fencing equipment have come from all over North and South Dakota.

As for Ottman, he’ll start cleanup in the spring. He hopes to rebuild.

“I’d like to have something out here,” he said.

Out here, on this land where his ancestors first settled more than a century ago.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Department and the North Dakota Fire Marshal’s office are still working to determine how the fire started.

