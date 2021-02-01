Pandemic impact on education Pt. 1: elementary students

MINOT, N.D. – Around the country, many K-12 schools are facing the challenge of reopening their classrooms for in person learning. North Dakota schools have been able to return back to the classroom fairly quickly, with some families choosing distance learning for their children.

However, did the initial transition to online learning last spring hit have long term consequences? Are student’s falling behind?

For mother and student, Alex Dralle, attempting to recreate a successful learning environment at home for herself and her kids when schools were closed was a challenge.

“I was juggling my own courses that were switched to online and my children’s. It was mostly hard just because by the time you can get those little minds focused, they were over it,” said Dralle.

Dralle noticed during the pandemic her children began to fall behind.

“We just did that, March through May, then about month this year that’s been remote. Even in that small amount of time, I feel has had drastic impacts,” said Dralle.

Kirsten Baesler, the State Superintendent of Public Instruction said this was to be expected.

“We anticipated that there would be some learning loss. We knew that the swift transition, the unexpected pivot to distance learning, last spring was going to have an impact on our students,” Baesler said.

When comparing standardized testing results from the fall of 2019 to the fall of 2020, “What we saw was that students that were performing on grade level for reading, writing and mathematics in the fall of 2019, about 27% to 28% of those students were no longer performing on grade level,” said Baesler.

Baesler noted that North Dakota is doing better than other states.

“Being able to start most of our schools face to face learning this fall has helped us actually mitigated some of the effect that other schools and other states haven’t had the advantage of mitigating,” said Baesler.

Dralle said she agrees that the in-person learning has helped her two kids, “By being in person, its already made a huge difference. Because they are getting that social interaction, their getting that engagement in the classroom.”

While the catching up may not happen overnight, offering in-person learning is proving to be the right path.

Baesler added that the state is currently working to solve this gap as quickly as possible and will consult other states and even other nations to see what solutions worked best to use in North Dakota.

