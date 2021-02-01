Oil spill reported near Parshall

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - State oil and gas experts were notified of a produced water and oil spill near Parshall on Sunday, Jan. 31.

An estimated 300 barrels of produced water and 50 barrels of crude oil spilled due to the equipment failure of a well operated by EOG Resources, Inc. By the time the spill was reported all of the product had been cleaned.

A state oil and gas inspector will continue to monitor the leak.

