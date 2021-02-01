Advertisement

Oil spill reported near Parshall

(KFYR)
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - State oil and gas experts were notified of a produced water and oil spill near Parshall on Sunday, Jan. 31.

An estimated 300 barrels of produced water and 50 barrels of crude oil spilled due to the equipment failure of a well operated by EOG Resources, Inc. By the time the spill was reported all of the product had been cleaned.

A state oil and gas inspector will continue to monitor the leak.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minot Air Force Base
Minot Air Force Base moves to HPCON B
18-year-old Bismarck woman seriously injured in Barnes County crash
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Sunday: 3.1% daily rate; 2,495 tests, 67 positive, 0 deaths
Northern Pike
North Dakota Northern Pike season
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Monday: 5.5% rate; 45 positive; 3 deaths; +2 vaccinated

Latest News

Minot elementary schools take precautions for Valentine's Day
Minot elementary schools take precautions for Valentine’s Day
ACT requirement removal bill passed by senate
ACT requirement removal bill passed by Senate
Flurry Fest
Flurry Fest
Cut-out Heart
Cut-out Heart