MSU students return to class and work

MINOT, N.D. – For Minot State University student employees the spring semester means returning to class and returning to work.

Student workers are back on campus after having to shut down the campus last March due to COVID.

After having to make the switch to distance learning, many of the more than 200 student employees found themselves without a job.

However, some students said all they needed was a laptop to make a smooth transition.

“I could do it on my laptop, I could clock in and out on my laptop I could write my stories on my laptop, interview people online, I didn’t have to do anything differently than I would have in the office,” said student assistant Emily Schmidt.

Faculty with the Financial Aid office said that as of now a little more than 150 student employees are back at work and now students can search for opportunities by department.

“We have a website now affiliated with our Human Resources office that gives an opportunity for employers across campus to post job opportunities, so that makes it a little bit more of a place where people can sort of look around and shop around for a position that they’re interested in,” said Financial Aid Director Laurie Weber.

Weber said that as the campus continues to open more student employment opportunities will gradually increase.

Students interested in working on campus can look up job listings here.

