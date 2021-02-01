Monday: 5.5% rate; 45 positive; 3 deaths; +2 vaccinated

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota confirmed a positive rate of 5.5% Monday. 45 tests were positive out of 937. There were 3 new deaths (1,422 total). 47 are currently hospitalized due to COVID with 8 ICU beds occupied. 953 cases remain active. There have been 45 total vaccine doses administered in North Dakota.** 8.0% of the population has received at least one vaccine dose with 2.2% receiving two doses.

*Rate based on ‘susceptible test encounters.’ True rate based on all testing = 4.8%. **Vaccine data is reported weekdays.

COVID-19 Test Results The results listed are from the previous day. Additional data can be found on the NDDoH website.

Daily numbers from over the weekend can be found at the bottom of the dashboard webpage in the Public Data Download.

BY THE NUMBERS

66,408 – Residents who received at least one dose of vaccine

96,291 – Total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered

973 – Total Tests from yesterday*

1,525,127 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

45 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

21 – PCR Tests | 24 - Antigen Tests 97,683 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

5.45% – Daily Positivity Rate**

953 – Total Active Cases

-28 - Individuals from yesterday.

77 – with a recovery date of yesterday****

95,308 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

47 – Currently Hospitalized

-3 - Individuals from yesterday.

3 – New Deaths since 1/29*** (1,422 total deaths since the pandemic began)

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

· Man in his 60s from Cass County.

· Woman in her 90s from Ransom County.

· Man in his 70s from Stutsman County.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

Bowman County - 1

Burleigh County – 5

Cass County – 12

Grand Forks County – 1

McHenry County – 1

Morton County – 7

Ransom County – 1

Richland County – 1

Rolette County – 3

Stark County – 2

Stutsman County – 1

Walsh County – 2

Ward County – 7

Williams County – 1

* Note that this includes PCR and antigen; it does not include individuals from out of state.

**Individuals (PCR or antigen) who tested positive divided by the total number of people tested who have not previously tested positive (susceptible encounters).

*** Number of individuals who tested positive with a PCR or antigen test and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19. Please remember that deaths are reported as they’re reported to us by the facility or through the official death record (up to 10-day delay).

**** The actual date individuals are officially out of isolation and no longer contagious.

*****Daily positive numbers include people who tested with a PCR or antigen test. Totals may be adjusted as individuals are found to live out of state, in another county, or as other information is found during investigation.

