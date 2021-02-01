Minot Public Library launches Black History Month education campaign

MINOT, N.D. – The Minot Public Library is looking for local voices to participate in their Black History Month campaign.

Throughout the month they will be asking community influencers submit clips of them talking about historical African Americans who have influenced them.

Leadership with the library said they wanted to find a way to highlight lesser-known historical or modern figures and encourage learning more about African American history.

“Mostly right now we are looking at social media, but I’m hoping to find a place where these clips can kind of live indefinitely,” said Anderson.

To participate contact the Minot Public Library.

The clips will be posted to the library’s social media pages.

