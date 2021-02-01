Advertisement

Minot Public Library launches Black History Month education campaign

Minot Public Library launches Black History Month education campaign
Minot Public Library launches Black History Month education campaign(KFYR-TV)
By Sasha Strong
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – The Minot Public Library is looking for local voices to participate in their Black History Month campaign.

Throughout the month they will be asking community influencers submit clips of them talking about historical African Americans who have influenced them.

Leadership with the library said they wanted to find a way to highlight lesser-known historical or modern figures and encourage learning more about African American history.

“Mostly right now we are looking at social media, but I’m hoping to find a place where these clips can kind of live indefinitely,” said Anderson.

To participate contact the Minot Public Library.

The clips will be posted to the library’s social media pages.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minot Air Force Base
Minot Air Force Base moves to HPCON B
18-year-old Bismarck woman seriously injured in Barnes County crash
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Sunday: 3.1% daily rate; 2,495 tests, 67 positive, 0 deaths
Northern Pike
North Dakota Northern Pike season
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Monday: 5.5% rate; 45 positive; 3 deaths; +2 vaccinated

Latest News

Minot State University
MSU students return to class and work
Jacob Ebertowski
Mandan man accused of sexually assaulting woman pleads not guilty
Men sentenced for illegally transporting waterfowl meat into U.S.
Men sentenced for illegally transporting waterfowl meat into U.S.
US $100 bills
Economists, small business owners explain what might happen if minimum wage is increased to $15
Pandemic impact on education
Pandemic impact on education Pt. 1: elementary students