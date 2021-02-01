Minot elementary schools take precautions for Valentine’s Day

MINOT, N.D. – Valentine’s Day is quickly approaching, and some schools said it will look a little different this year due to COVID-19.

Students at Sunnyside Elementary will still get the chance to exchange Valentine cards.

Principal Cindy Cook said students will deliver those Monday, and let them quarantine until the Valentine party Friday.

“We know that Valentine’s day is still really important to our students, so we wanted to make sure that they would still have that opportunity in the classroom,” said Cook.

Students will not be allowed to bring in candy, but the school will provide treats.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.