Minot Air Force Base hosting events in honor of Black History Month
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, N.D. – Minot Air Force Base will host three events to celebrate Black History Month.
The kickoff ceremony will be held at the base exchange at 10:30 a.m. this Friday.
They will also host a luncheon on Feb. 17, and a celebration of black history on Feb. 26.
The events are open to military personnel and their dependents.
