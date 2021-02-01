Advertisement

Minot Air Force Base hosting events in honor of Black History Month

Minot Air Force Base hosting events in honor of Black History Month
Minot Air Force Base hosting events in honor of Black History Month(KFYR-TV)
By Sasha Strong
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, N.D. – Minot Air Force Base will host three events to celebrate Black History Month.

The kickoff ceremony will be held at the base exchange at 10:30 a.m. this Friday.

They will also host a luncheon on Feb. 17, and a celebration of black history on Feb. 26.

The events are open to military personnel and their dependents.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minot Air Force Base
Minot Air Force Base moves to HPCON B
18-year-old Bismarck woman seriously injured in Barnes County crash
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Sunday: 3.1% daily rate; 2,495 tests, 67 positive, 0 deaths
Northern Pike
North Dakota Northern Pike season
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Monday: 5.5% rate; 45 positive; 3 deaths; +2 vaccinated

Latest News

Minot elementary schools take precautions for Valentine's Day
Minot elementary schools take precautions for Valentine’s Day
Oil spill reported near Parshall
ACT requirement removal bill passed by senate
ACT requirement removal bill passed by Senate
Flurry Fest
Flurry Fest
Cut-out Heart
Cut-out Heart