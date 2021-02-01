Minot Air Force Base hosting events in honor of Black History Month

MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, N.D. – Minot Air Force Base will host three events to celebrate Black History Month.

The kickoff ceremony will be held at the base exchange at 10:30 a.m. this Friday.

They will also host a luncheon on Feb. 17, and a celebration of black history on Feb. 26.

The events are open to military personnel and their dependents.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.