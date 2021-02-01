Men sentenced for illegally transporting waterfowl meat into U.S.

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Two Virginia men were sentenced Monday for illegally transporting waterfowl meat from Canada.

Fifty-two-year-old Larry Childers was sentenced to two years probation and has lost his hunting privileges for six months. He must also pay $7,500 to the Lacey Act Reward Fund.

Investigators say Childers transported 171 pounds of unidentifiable migratory waterfowl meat into the United States from Canada through North Dakota in October.

Childers stated on a customs declaration form that he was not bringing meats, animals, or wildlife products into the U.S.

Co-defendant, 32-year-old Daniel Lusk, was sentenced to 18 months probation.

