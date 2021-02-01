Advertisement

Men sentenced for illegally transporting waterfowl meat into U.S.

Men sentenced for illegally transporting waterfowl meat into U.S.
Men sentenced for illegally transporting waterfowl meat into U.S.(KFYR-TV)
By Julie Martin
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Two Virginia men were sentenced Monday for illegally transporting waterfowl meat from Canada.

Fifty-two-year-old Larry Childers was sentenced to two years probation and has lost his hunting privileges for six months. He must also pay $7,500 to the Lacey Act Reward Fund.

Investigators say Childers transported 171 pounds of unidentifiable migratory waterfowl meat into the United States from Canada through North Dakota in October.

Childers stated on a customs declaration form that he was not bringing meats, animals, or wildlife products into the U.S.

Co-defendant, 32-year-old Daniel Lusk, was sentenced to 18 months probation.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minot Air Force Base
Minot Air Force Base moves to HPCON B
18-year-old Bismarck woman seriously injured in Barnes County crash
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Sunday: 3.1% daily rate; 2,495 tests, 67 positive, 0 deaths
Northern Pike
North Dakota Northern Pike season
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Monday: 5.5% rate; 45 positive; 3 deaths; +2 vaccinated

Latest News

Minot State University
MSU students return to class and work
Jacob Ebertowski
Mandan man accused of sexually assaulting woman pleads not guilty
US $100 bills
Economists, small business owners explain what might happen if minimum wage is increased to $15
Pandemic impact on education
Pandemic impact on education Pt. 1: elementary students