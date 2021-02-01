Advertisement

Mandan man accused of sexually assaulting woman pleads not guilty

Jacob Ebertowski
Jacob Ebertowski(KFYR-TV)
By Julie Martin
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 26-year-old Mandan man pleaded not guilty in court Monday for sexually assaulting a 23-year-old woman.

Mandan Police say Jacob Ebertowski began hitting the victim at his home after he had been drinking.

Officer say Ebertowski laid in bed with the victim and sexually assaulted her multiple times.

The next morning, officers say Ebertowski forced the victim to call off work and took her to the grocery store and a gas station.

According to court documents, a gas station attendant called police to report the injuries.

Ebertowski is charged with gross sexual imposition, domestic violence, terrorizing, and felonious restraint.

A jury trial is scheduled for August.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minot Air Force Base
Minot Air Force Base moves to HPCON B
18-year-old Bismarck woman seriously injured in Barnes County crash
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Sunday: 3.1% daily rate; 2,495 tests, 67 positive, 0 deaths
Northern Pike
North Dakota Northern Pike season
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Monday: 5.5% rate; 45 positive; 3 deaths; +2 vaccinated

Latest News

Minot State University
MSU students return to class and work
Men sentenced for illegally transporting waterfowl meat into U.S.
Men sentenced for illegally transporting waterfowl meat into U.S.
US $100 bills
Economists, small business owners explain what might happen if minimum wage is increased to $15
Pandemic impact on education
Pandemic impact on education Pt. 1: elementary students