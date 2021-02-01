Mandan man accused of sexually assaulting woman pleads not guilty

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 26-year-old Mandan man pleaded not guilty in court Monday for sexually assaulting a 23-year-old woman.

Mandan Police say Jacob Ebertowski began hitting the victim at his home after he had been drinking.

Officer say Ebertowski laid in bed with the victim and sexually assaulted her multiple times.

The next morning, officers say Ebertowski forced the victim to call off work and took her to the grocery store and a gas station.

According to court documents, a gas station attendant called police to report the injuries.

Ebertowski is charged with gross sexual imposition, domestic violence, terrorizing, and felonious restraint.

A jury trial is scheduled for August.

