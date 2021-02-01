Economists, small business owners explain what might happen if minimum wage is increased to $15

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package includes increasing the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour. It’s less than half that now at $7.25. While it would be great news to workers on the low end of the wage scale, economists say the government will have to be careful to avoid doing more harm than good.

Biden argues anyone who holds a full-time job shouldn’t live in poverty. On the flip-side, experts say rapidly raising the minimum wage could actually result in more poverty.

They say it all comes down to exactly how Biden plans to follow through if this measure is passed.

Many workers would welcome a raise giving them twice their current salaries, but there could be a downside to doubling paychecks.

It’s all about timing. That’s what economist say is most important when it comes to raising the minimum wage.

“It would probably be positive. It would not have many negative effects if it was done in a nice, smooth approach where you raise it over time,” said Bismarck State College Economics Professor Ryan Jockers.

“If it was done drastically, it would have a more negative impact on the economy,” Jockers said.

The potential for a quick increase is hard for small business owners to wrap their heads around. Station West owners Dan and Becky Verhaeghe say it’s something they’ll have to plan for.

“Labor costs are a huge factor in everything, and it’s just something we’ll have to take day by day and...” said Dan Verhaeghe.

“...And, any change that happens quickly and adjustment in your businesses is tough. So, okay now we have to come up with another plan, right? Just like we did all year. That would probably be the hardest thing,” said Becky Verhaeghe.

The Verhaeghe’s recently took over the restaurant and say they have a set budget for each employee which helps with monthly costs.

“I know what to look for, what those costs are going to be every week and make sure those are met. $15 an hour sounds like a great number. It would be nice if that number worked out, but everybody knows there’s always a cause and effect-- especially when you change things,” Becky said.

Economists say if it rises quickly, the effect could mean businesses making some tough calls.

“Now the costs are higher for those businesses and they have to choose: do they reduce hours, lay off employees, or do they pass those prices off to customers,” Jockers said.

However, with a scaled approach, companies could plan for the increase which would benefit employers and employees.

“I think you would see more of that people maybe coming out of poverty,” Jockers said.

A rapid increase could mean more poverty.

“Now those people that are working at minimum wage are laid off. So, it’s very possible it could be a net effect of zero,” Jockers said.

Ryan Jockers says raising wages slowly on a state-by-state level would be the best way to avoid this.

Biden’s relief package is facing push back from some Republicans who fear an increase to $15 could lead to job losses in an economy that has nearly 10 million fewer jobs than it did before the pandemic began.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.