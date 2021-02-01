ACT requirement removal bill passed by senate

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The bill that removes the ACT requirement for 11th graders was passed by the Senate 47 to zero.

Students may take either the ACT or an equivalent nationally recognized standardized test that has been approved by the Board of Higher Education.

“Your education committee does not think that we should list a single vendor in the North Dakota law and allow for some additional assessments to be used in order to meet the requirements of various scholarships and expand opportunities for students,” Sen. Donald Schaible, R-Mott.

Each high school student still needs a summative assessment that is aligned to state content and achievements standards.

Schools can select the ACT or North Dakota State Assessment test.

Now the bill moves onto the House for debate and passage.

